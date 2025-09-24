18
44
25
11
43
3
38
24
13
9
39
30
20
23
14
15
49
31
8
46
35
34
4
48
32
26
5
40
37
16
22
29
10
2
33
1
How to watch Huddersfield vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

How to watch Huddersfield vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

2025-09-24Last Updated: 2025-09-24
337 1 minute read


City appear to have turned a corner after suffering back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break.

One of the big reason’s behind City’s upturn in results has been Pep Guardiola being able to name the same side for three games in succession, though the Spaniard has promised that sequence will be broken today.

“Tomorrow we are not going to play the same starting XI as the last three games, that’s for sure,” Guardiola revealed in the pre-match press conference.

“I said many times in the Carabao Cup, we respect this competition, because we won it four times, but the problem is arriving to it with no injuries, but we arrive with injuries.

“So it’s a chance for Academy players to play.”

Such news may be a boost for Huddersfield, who have already claimed one Premier League scalp this season after knocking out newly-promoted Sunderland on penalties in the second round.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…

How to watch Huddersfield vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can catch the contest live online, via the Sky Go app.


Source link

2025-09-24Last Updated: 2025-09-24
337 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Harry Kane’s moment of brilliance saves ponderous England but leaves Gareth Southgate with questions

Harry Kane’s moment of brilliance saves ponderous England but leaves Gareth Southgate with questions

2023-09-09
What time is Jack Draper playing today? Jiri Lehecka match start time and how to watch Queen’s semi-final

What time is Jack Draper playing today? Jiri Lehecka match start time and how to watch Queen’s semi-final

2025-06-21
Tottenham vs Villarreal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Tottenham vs Villarreal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

2025-09-16
Tottenham: Ben Davies enjoying Spurs centre-back role as he relishes Cristian Romero return

Tottenham: Ben Davies enjoying Spurs centre-back role as he relishes Cristian Romero return

2023-12-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo