How to watch Huddersfield vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today
City appear to have turned a corner after suffering back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break.
One of the big reason’s behind City’s upturn in results has been Pep Guardiola being able to name the same side for three games in succession, though the Spaniard has promised that sequence will be broken today.
“Tomorrow we are not going to play the same starting XI as the last three games, that’s for sure,” Guardiola revealed in the pre-match press conference.
“I said many times in the Carabao Cup, we respect this competition, because we won it four times, but the problem is arriving to it with no injuries, but we arrive with injuries.
“So it’s a chance for Academy players to play.”
Such news may be a boost for Huddersfield, who have already claimed one Premier League scalp this season after knocking out newly-promoted Sunderland on penalties in the second round.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Huddersfield vs Man City
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can catch the contest live online, via the Sky Go app.
