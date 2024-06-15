How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today
The two nations are in with hosts Germany and Scotland in a competitive-looking Group A, though the Hungarians will feel confident.
The Swiss are vastly experienced of course after reaching the knockout stages in the last five major tournaments but Marco Rossi’s side went unbeaten through qualifying and look like one of the dark horses this time around.
A strong opening performance would be quite the statement of intent from Hungary.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game today.
Where to watch Hungary vs Switzerland
TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1 and STV. Coverage starts 1:15pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.
Live stream: ITVX and the STV Player (both free with a subscription) will provide a live stream service to fans online.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
