How to watch India vs Pakistan: TV channel and live stream for T20 Cricket World Cup game today
Pakistan must recover from their shock Super Over defeat to the United States at the T20 World Cup in one of the biggest cricket shocks imaginable.
It means Pakistan are trailing in Group A, sitting behind the USA and rivals India after they made light work of Ireland in their opening game.
Both teams were expected to breeze the group, putting even more pressure on Pakistan ahead of what is expected to be one of the most-watched contests sport has to offer.
The build-up to the game has been further intensified by pitch controversy, which has already caused an injury scare to India captain Rohit Sharma.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
The match begins at 3.30pm BST, with coverage starting at 3pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.
