How to watch Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
Inter raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 22 minutes in the first leg before Barcelona fought back in a remarkable encounter in Spain.
Raphinha’s strike that smashed against the crossbar before going in off Yann Sommer means this tie hangs in the balance at 3-3 ahead of the decider at the San Siro.
With the away goals rule being abolished a few seasons ago, Inter don’t have an advantage. But both sides know they will have to win the game either in 90 minutes or extra-time to avoid a penalty shootout.
Barcelona have already successfully negotiated a semi-final clash in similar circumstances this season. Following a 4-4 first leg draw with Atletico Madrid in February, they won the second leg 1-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final.
Meanwhile, Inter recently lost a Coppa Italia semi-final to rivals AC Milan 4-1 on aggregate despite drawing the first leg.
Another thriller is on the cards tonight as the two European heavyweights do battle to advance to the Champions League final to face either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
