How to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal FC: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
A stunning win at the Santiago Bernabeu secured a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid and passage into the Champions League semi-finals, their first since 16 years.
It has been less fruitful on home soil with dropped points against Brentford and Everton effectively handing the Premier League title to Liverpool, but a draw or win today at Portman Road will delay the inevitable for at least a few more days.
Mikel Arteta has said he will not give up on the title until it is mathematically impossible to win, but has made a number of changes to his side with Europe in mind. Will the same be true today?
Ben White is pushing for minutes as he looks to give himself a chance of facing Paris Saint-Germain next month, while the likes of Ethan Nwaneri will be hoping for more minutes during his breakthrough campaign. Ipswich, meanwhile, are still fighting for their Premier League survival.
Where to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off comes at 2pm BST, with coverage starting at 1pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
