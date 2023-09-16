How to watch Ireland vs Tonga for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Nantes hosts a Pool B clash that is widely tipped to only go one way after Andy Farrell’s side smashed Romania last time out to show off their credentials as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Ireland have slightly rotated their side ahead of crunch meetings with South Africa and Scotland.

Tonga are not expected to cause them too many troubles in their first game of the tournament. Israel Folau is their big-name injury absentee.

Where to watch Ireland vs Tonga

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm for an 8pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also watch all the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game as it unfolds with Standard Sport’s live match blog.