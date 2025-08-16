How to watch Itauma vs Whyte: TV channel and live stream for fight tonight
Whyte, a former world title challenger, is back between the ropes for the first time since December, when he beat Ebenezer Tetteh to extend his winning run to three bouts.
The 37-year-old last tasted defeat in 2022 at the hands of Tyson Fury, missing the chance to clinch the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.
But he will have another chance to don some belts today as he faces Itauma, current holder of the WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental titles.
The Slovakia-born Briton, 20, remains unbeaten in his 12-fight career, and will be out to chart a ninth consecutive knockout victory.
The fight, to be held in Saudi Arabia, boasts a considerable prize purse, which sees both fighters already guaranteed a seven-figure payout regardless of the result or viewership figures.
Speaking ahead of the bout, Itauma said: “Dillian is a big name, good opposition. It’s for me to go in there and do the job. I’ve got to box to a game plan. If I box to the game plan, it shouldn’t be a long night.”
How to watch Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte
TV Channel: The fight will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.
The fight is also freely available to DAZN subscribers. A subscription can be purchased for £14.99 per month.
Coverage begins from 3pm BST on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Source link