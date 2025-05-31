16
How to watch Jamaica vs Nigeria: TV channel and live stream for Unity Cup final today

2025-05-31
Jamaica and Nigeria clash in the Unity Cup final at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon.

The two nations are the original founders of this international football tournament, so it’s quite fitting they meet in the final as the Super Eagles look to defend the crown they last won over two decades ago.

Eric Challe’s side overcame rivals Ghana on Wednesday night in a game of two halves. Cyriel Dessers and an own goal from Razak Simpson had Nigeria in dreamland going into the break, but the performance level dropped significantly in the second half.

After conceding to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s close range strike, if not for a brilliant injury time save from Stanley Nwabali then the tie would have been settled via a penalty shootout.

Jamaica – now managed by Steve McClaren – did let a 2-0 lead slip against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday but came out on top in a five-goal thriller thanks to an injury time penalty from Richard King.

It’s all set up for a classic final in west London and here is everything you need to know about how to watch the showdown…

How to watch Jamaica vs Nigeria

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast on TV.

Live stream: However, Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch a live stream via the Premier Sports website or the Premier Sports Player app. Coverage starts at 4.55pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.


