How to watch Joyce vs Hrgovic: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic will go toe-to-toe in the ring tonight in Manchester, in what is a pivotal fight for both men.
For Joyce, he can ill-afford another defeat at this stage of his career. The 39-year-old has lost three of his last four fights, the most recent of those losses coming last summer to Derek Chisora, and this appears to be a final chance to prove he is still a force in the heavyweight division.
Hrgovic also has something to prove, with this his first fight since he was stopped by Daniel Dubois last June to lose his unbeaten record and miss out on the IBF interim heavyweight belt, which has since led Dubois to a full world title.
The Croatian has stepped in to fight Joyce as a replacement opponent, after Dillian Whyte was forced to pull out of an all-British showdown with a finger injury.
There was further disruption to the card when Lawrence Okolie also picked up an injury in training, meaning his scheduled bout with Richard Riakporhe was also removed from the bill.
It is still an intriguing undercard, with Olympian Delicious Orie making his professional debut and David Adeleye fighting Jeamie Tshikeva for the British heavyweight title.
How to watch Joyce vs Hrgovic
TV channel: The event will be broadcast on DAZN. Subscription plans start at £14.99 a month. Coverage of the prelims starts at 4:10pm BST, with the main undercard from 7pm and ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the DAZN website or app.
Live blog: Follow all the action from the entire card with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
