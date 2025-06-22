How to watch Juventus vs Wydad AC: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup match today
It was an ideal start to the tournament for the Italian side, who thrashed Al-Ain 5-0 after scoring four first-half goals.
They will now be eyeing three more points here to leave the final group-stage match against Manchester City as a likely showdown for top spot.
Wydad AC, though, will believe they can cause Juventus problems, having showed plenty of ambition in their opening defeat to City.
The Moroccan club were beaten 2-0 but offered a threat on the counter throughout and should offer Juventus a sterner test than Al-Ain managed.
The heat in Philadelphia could make conditions uncomfortable but Wydad were well-backed by their fans against City and that should be the case again here.
How to watch Juventus vs Wydad AC
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website. Kick-off is at 5pm this evening.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup. No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
