18
13
15
26
3
16
38
43
23
39
29
32
40
9
20
11
10
33
44
2
14
34
46
5
25
30
35
4
48
37
8
22
31
49
24
1
How to watch Juventus vs Wydad AC: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup match today

How to watch Juventus vs Wydad AC: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup match today

2025-06-22Last Updated: 2025-06-22
363 1 minute read


It was an ideal start to the tournament for the Italian side, who thrashed Al-Ain 5-0 after scoring four first-half goals.

They will now be eyeing three more points here to leave the final group-stage match against Manchester City as a likely showdown for top spot.

Wydad AC, though, will believe they can cause Juventus problems, having showed plenty of ambition in their opening defeat to City.

The Moroccan club were beaten 2-0 but offered a threat on the counter throughout and should offer Juventus a sterner test than Al-Ain managed.

The heat in Philadelphia could make conditions uncomfortable but Wydad were well-backed by their fans against City and that should be the case again here.

How to watch Juventus vs Wydad AC

Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website. Kick-off is at 5pm this evening.

DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup. No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.


Source link

2025-06-22Last Updated: 2025-06-22
363 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Isak talks; Arsenal to sign Gyokeres this week; Spurs make Bowen move; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Isak talks; Arsenal to sign Gyokeres this week; Spurs make Bowen move; Man Utd

2024-06-26
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal learn new Toney option, new defender targets; Dragusin to Spurs; Chelsea latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal learn new Toney option, new defender targets; Dragusin to Spurs; Chelsea latest

2024-01-04
Cole Palmer reveals doubts over Chelsea move before he was 'persuaded' to make move from Man City

Cole Palmer reveals doubts over Chelsea move before he was 'persuaded' to make move from Man City

2024-11-13
Would I recommend England players come to France? 100 per cent

Would I recommend England players come to France? 100 per cent

2024-04-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo