How to watch League Two play-off final: TV channel and live stream for Wimbledon vs Walsall today
The Dons are chasing promotion back to League One for the first time since being relegated in 2022. They only narrowly dodged a second consecutive relegation the following year as newly appointed manager Johnnie Jackson struggled to get his squad on song, but they are firmly in gear now, finishing fifth amid a frenetic fight for play-off spots.
They downed Notts County in the play-off semi-finals with a pair of 1-0 wins, and will now face Walsall for the third time this season, having failed to win in either of their previous meetings.
The Wombles’ attack will be limited, though, by an injury to striker Omar Bugiel, who has been a fixture of Jackson’s side throughout the season, amassing seven goal contributions. Another key player will miss out in Sam Hutchinson, who suffered a heart attack on-pitch against Grimsby on the last day of the league season.
The Saddlers never expected to be in the play-offs at all, having sat atop the table for long stretches of the season, squandering a 12-point lead to lose not just the League Two title but also automatic promotion. They will hope to complete their redemption push under the Wembley arch today.
Where to watch League Two play-off final
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 2pm BST ahead of kick-off at 3.01pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app. The game will also be available on NOW.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Source link