How to watch Leeds vs Southampton: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off final today
Both teams were relegated from the Premier League last season but are now eyeing a quick-fire return to England’s top-flight at the first time of asking.
They travel to Wembley this afternoon after strong respective Championship campaigns, beaten only by the excellence of champions Leicester and Ipswich across 46 games.
At times, they both looked on course for automatic promotion, but instead have to settle for what is widely known as the ‘richest game in football’ after seeing off Norwich and West Brom respectively in the play-off semi-finals.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match on Sunday.
Where to watch Leeds vs Southampton
TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 2pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
