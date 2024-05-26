How to watch Leeds vs Southampton: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off final today
Both teams were relegated from the Premier League last season but are now eyeing a quick-fire return to England’s top flight.
They travel to Wembley after strong Championship campaigns, beaten only by the excellence of Leicester and Ipswich. At times, they both looked on course for automatic promotion but have to settle for what is widely known as the ‘richest game in football’.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Where to watch Leeds vs Southampton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football. Coverage starts at 2pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
