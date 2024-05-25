How to watch Leinster vs Toulouse: TV channel and live stream for Champions Cup final today
Victory for Leinster would see them equal Toulouse’s current record of winning this competition five times, and the Irish side have already come close to doing so in recent years.
Leinster beat Toulouse in 2022 and 2023 on their way to reaching the final, but were beaten by La Rochelle on both occasions to fall agonisingly short.
Leo Cullen’s side have knocked out La Rochelle this season to ensure there is no repeat, and now turn their attention to a Toulouse side who booked their place in the final with an entertaining last-four win over Harlequins.
There is almost an international feel to this final, with Dan Sheehan, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park among Leinster’s stars, and Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Francois Cros hoping to lead Toulouse to European glory.
How to watch Leinster vs Toulouse
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 1:30pm BST ahead of a 2:45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.
