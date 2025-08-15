How to watch Liverpool FC vs Bournemouth: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Since last season’s triumph, the Reds have spent nearly £300 million to strengthen their squad, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Milos Kerkez.
However, Arne Slot’s men were defeated on penalties by Crystal Palace in the Community Shield last week after a 2-2 draw in normal time.
Liverpool remain active in the transfer market. They have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Italian defender Giovanni Leoni, are reportedly still interested in Marc Guéhi, and remain in contention for the high-profile acquisition of Alexander Isak.
Bournemouth, who finished strongly last season, have retained only one of their starting four defenders.
Milos Kerkez, who could start for Liverpool against his former side, is joined in departure by Dean Huijsen, who moved to Real Madrid, and Ilya Zabarnyi, who completed a transfer to PSG.
How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth
TV channel: Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick off.
Live Stream: Those who have subscribed to Now TV’s Sports Membership will be able to catch the game online via the Now TV app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
