How to watch Liverpool FC vs Everton: TV channel and live stream for Merseyside derby today
Liverpool will kick-off the Premier League weekend top of the table after making a perfect start to the defence of their trophy, beating Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal and Burnley.
As the only team in the division with an 100 per cent winning record, the incentive for the Reds is a fifth straight league victory will ensure they can’t be knocked off top spot regardless of results elsewhere.
They face an Everton side who have recovered from an opening weekend loss to newly-promoted Leeds.
Unbeaten in four games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in the process, as David Moyes aims to win at Anfield for the first time in his managerial career.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Merseyside derby…
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 11am BST on TNT Sports 1 ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
