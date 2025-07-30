24
How to watch Liverpool FC vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

2025-07-30Last Updated: 2025-07-30
339 1 minute read


The Reds are looking to avenge a 4-2 defeat by AC Milan last time out and return to winning ways when they face the J-League side at the Nissan Stadium.

Arne Slot has been dealt a blow as his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson flew back home to deal with a personal issue, while he still has just the two central defenders in his squad – Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate – after Joe Gomez also went home with an Achilles injury.

Luis Diaz also left the camp to finalise a move to Bayern Munich.

Latest summer recruit Hugo Ekitike could be in line for his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt since his £68million move from Eintracht Frankfurt. He did not feature in the defeat against Milan.

How to watch Liverpool vs Yokohama F Marinos

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on LFCTV. Coverage starts at 10.30am BST ahead of the 11.30am kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via All Red Video (formerly LFCTV GO). A monthly subscription starts at £4.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!


Source link

