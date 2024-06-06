How to watch Mali vs Ghana FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today
The hosts sit second in Group I, two points behind the surprise leaders in the Comoros Islands.
Ghana, meanwhile, have yielded only three points from their first two games following another nightmare Africa Cup of Nations campaign.
Mali were beaten by eventual winners Ivory Coast in dramatic fashion, representing their first loss since March 2023.
In fact, The Eagles are unbeaten on home soil since March 2022.
The Black Stars, again under the stewardship of Otto Addo, have not won any of their last seven games.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Where to watch Mali vs Ghana
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on FIFA+, which is free with a subscription.
Live stream: The FIFA+ app and website, also free with subscriptions, will offer a live stream service.
