How to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid in midweek confirmed that at least five Premier League clubs will be in the Champions League next season, easing the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side somewhat.
City sit in sixth but only a point behind Chelsea and Newcastle, and those two sides are not in action until Sunday.
That will be tested here, though, with Palace making the trip to the Etihad full of confidence and eyeing an historic end to the season.
Oliver Glasner’s side are in the FA Cup semi-finals and will face Aston Villa later this month, with City potentially waiting in the final.
Where to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
