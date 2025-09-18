22
18
37
8
46
24
23
9
40
35
2
30
16
14
49
26
43
29
34
4
20
13
39
48
1
44
5
11
31
25
10
3
32
38
15
33
How to watch Man City vs Napoli: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

How to watch Man City vs Napoli: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

2025-09-18Last Updated: 2025-09-18
346 1 minute read


They have shot straight back to the top of the table, taking three wins from three with six goals scored.

Those wins came at the expense of Sassuolo, Cagliari, and Fiorentina, but Antonio Conte’s men will now turn their attention to continental affairs.

The Azzurri return to UEFA competition for the first time since 2024, when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in the round of 16.

Much of the focus surrounding the match will be on De Bruyne, who left Man City after a decade to join Napoli on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking pre-match, Pep Guardiola said he was looking forward to welcoming the Belgian back to the northwest: “Of course, it’s nice to have him back. The players in that level [Serie A] adapt so quickly and they don’t need that much time to adapt.”

Where to watch Man City vs Napoli

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on TNT Sports 2 ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!


Source link

2025-09-18Last Updated: 2025-09-18
346 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Alexander Isak misfires in first appearance since Liverpool transfer as Sweden shocked by Kosovo

Alexander Isak misfires in first appearance since Liverpool transfer as Sweden shocked by Kosovo

2025-09-08
Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd win Tel race; Arsenal learn Watkins twist; double Chelsea deal; Spurs in talks

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd win Tel race; Arsenal learn Watkins twist; double Chelsea deal; Spurs in talks

2025-02-02
Red Roses legends say child-first coaching in Luton could be key to world cup legacy

Red Roses legends say child-first coaching in Luton could be key to world cup legacy

2025-08-13
Edwards hails his Hatters for staying on the front foot during sensational Seagulls victory

Edwards hails his Hatters for staying on the front foot during sensational Seagulls victory

2024-01-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo