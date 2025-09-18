How to watch Man City vs Napoli: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
They have shot straight back to the top of the table, taking three wins from three with six goals scored.
Those wins came at the expense of Sassuolo, Cagliari, and Fiorentina, but Antonio Conte’s men will now turn their attention to continental affairs.
The Azzurri return to UEFA competition for the first time since 2024, when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in the round of 16.
Much of the focus surrounding the match will be on De Bruyne, who left Man City after a decade to join Napoli on a free transfer this summer.
Speaking pre-match, Pep Guardiola said he was looking forward to welcoming the Belgian back to the northwest: “Of course, it’s nice to have him back. The players in that level [Serie A] adapt so quickly and they don’t need that much time to adapt.”
Where to watch Man City vs Napoli
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on TNT Sports 2 ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Source link