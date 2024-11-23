How to watch Man City vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Man City are reeling after a run of four consecutive defeats, an unprecedented run of poor form for Pep Guardiola.
They will be out for revenge against Spurs today, following their Carabao Cup defeat in north London last month.
Ange Postecoglou’s side will take heart from that victory as well as their reasonably positive record against City in general, although their loss to Ipswich before the international break was hugely disappointing.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
How to watch Man City vs Tottenham
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off time.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
