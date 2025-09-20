10
How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea FC: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-09-20Last Updated: 2025-09-20
340 1 minute read

This is a must-win outing for Ruben Amorim, who is under increasing pressure and has reportedly been given three matches to reverse the club’s fortunes.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will begin at 5pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the final whistle with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.


