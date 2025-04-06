How to watch Man Utd vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Given where both teams are at in the Premier League table, there’s an argument that Pep Guardiola’s side are under greater pressure to claim all three points at Old Trafford to boost their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
City began the weekend in fifth – which is likely to be enough to earn a spot at Europe’s top table for the 2025/26 campaign – although there’s little margin for error with Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton all within touching distance.
Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s side are all the way down in 13th and their best chance of qualifying for Europe is via the Europa League and they face Lyon in a quarter-final first leg this coming Thursday.
United have won the last two competitive meetings against City, whilst Amorim is chasing a third straight win over Guardiola this season alone.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch…
How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
