How to watch the Masters today: TV channel and live stream for second round at Augusta
The Masters action continues with round two at Augusta National on Friday.
It was a thrilling start to the first round in the 89th edition of golf’s iconic first Major of the year on Thursday, with England’s Justin Rose leading at this stage for the fifth time to break the great Jack Nicklaus’ record.
The 2013 US Open champion equalled his lowest-ever round at Augusta with a seven-under 65 that included eight birdies, giving him an early three-shot advantage over defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners.
England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau are four shots off the lead after day one, with the challenge now for Rose to try and maintain his sparkling form with only two runners-up finishes – in 2015 and 2017 – to show for his previous efforts at Augusta.
Rory McIlroy arrived in Georgia as the most in-form player among the world’s elite and looked primed for a serious run at victory, as he once again attempts to complete the career Grand Slam by claiming the Green Jacket and ending his 11-year wait for a fifth Major success.
However, he already has some serious work to do to get back into contention after a nightmare finish to his previously impressive first round on Thursday that left him seven shots back.
Tiger Woods will not be teeing it up at Augusta this week, after he ruptured his Achilles while training at home and was forced to undergo surgery last month.
How to watch the Masters today
As is the case every year at the Masters, the live coverage able to be shown on television is limited early in each round.
TV channel: In the UK, the first group tees off on Friday at 12:40pm BST, but fans face a wait until they can enjoy the action from across the field. Featured groups are shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 2pm, before the full coverage starts at 7pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch all the action unfold live online via the Sky Go app.
Source link