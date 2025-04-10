How to watch The Masters in the UK: TV channel, live stream and times for Augusta golf
Rory McIlroy arrives as the most in-form player among the world’s elite and appears primed for a serious run at victory, as he once again attempts to complete the career Grand Slam by claiming the Green Jacket and ending his 11-year major wait.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favourite, though he has not won yet this year, while Xander Schauffele has had a slow start to the season after a rib injury.
The LIV Golf contingent are led by Jon Rahm, who won here in 2023, and the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, with this tournament one of the four times a year that golf fans can enjoy the best players all competing against each other.
Tiger Woods will not be teeing it up at Augusta this week, after he ruptured his Achilles and was forced to undergo surgery.
How to watch Masters 2025 in the UK
As is the case every year at the Masters, the live coverage able to be shown on television is limited early in each round.
TV channel: In the UK, the first group tees off at 12:40pm BST, but fans face a wait until they can enjoy action from across the field. Featured groups are shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 2pm, before the full coverage starts at 7pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch all the action unfold live online on Masters Sunday via the Sky Go app
