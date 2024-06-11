How to watch Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron: TV channel, live stream and start time for Stuttgart Open
The 37-year-old has suggested he will retire from the sport later this summer, leaving him just a couple of weeks to prepare ahead of what is set to be a final Wimbledon appearance.
Murray made a swift recovery from an ankle injury to feature at the French Open, but was handed a tough first-round draw against Stan Wawrinka and suffered early exits in both the singles and doubles.
He now returns to the comforts of grass, and a tournament in Stuttgart where he reached the final in 2022.
Should Murray get past world number 54 Giron, he will face fellow Briton Jack Draper in the last-16.
Where to watch Murray vs Giron
TV channel: The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Tennis.
Murray vs Giron is the third match on the main court in Stuttgart, with it scheduled to get underway no earlier than 1:30pm BST.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch all the action via the Sky Go website and app.
