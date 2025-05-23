How to watch Napoli vs Cagliari and Como vs Inter Milan: TV channel and live stream for Serie A today
The most exciting title race across Europe’s top five leagues will be decided tonight as Napoli look to dethrone Serie A champions Inter Milan.
Following a dramatic gameweek 37, Napoli – who were held to a goalless draw away at relegation threatened Parma – start the day top of the table and a point clear of Inter.
This is because Simone Inzaghi’s side failed to take advantage at home to Lazio. Leading 2-1 heading into the closing stages, Inter were pegged back by a 90th minute Pedro penalty to draw 2-2.
It leaves this season’s Champions League finalists relying on a favour from Cagliari tonight as well as getting the job done against Cesc Fabregas’ Como side at the same time.
For Inter to retain the Scudetto, they must win and hope Napoli fail to do so. There is a scenario where the Nerazzurri are crowned champions of Italy by virtue of a superior goal difference to Antonio Conte’s side.
A huge night awaits in Italy and here’s everything you need to know about where to watch both games…
How to watch Serie A title race
TV channel: In the UK, Napoli vs Cagliari and Como vs Inter Milan will be broadcast on TNT Sports. Coverage of Napoli’s fixture starts at 7.30pm BST on TNT Sports 1 ahead of an 7.45pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, Inter’s clash kicks off at the same time and will be shown on TNT Sports 2.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contests live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Source link