How to watch ‘Night to Remember’: Live stream for ex-footballers’ charity boxing event today

2025-10-18Last Updated: 2025-10-18
325 1 minute read


Former Arsenal and Tottenham midfielder David Bentley faces off against ex-Chelsea man Jody Morris in the main event of a five-fight ‘Night to Remember’ charity boxing event tonight.

Graham Stack, the former Arsenal goalkeeper, has set up a gala that has assembled 10 ex-footballers to face off in the ring , with the aim to raise £500,000 for four select charities.

There are former Premier League players aplenty that have been a part of the event, with Joe Cole, Peter Crouch, and Ray Parlour all supporting.

Curtis Davies, the former Hull City defender, takes on Paddy Kenny, the ex-QPR goalkeeper, in one of the undercard outs, while Leroy Lita faces David Noble.

How to watch David Bentley vs Jody Morris

Live stream: The event will be broadcast live and for free on Saturday night on the Boxing News YouTube channel.

Live blog: Alternatively, you can follow all the action online via Standard Sport’s live blog. with expert insight and analysis from Arthur Ferridge.

David Bentley vs Jody Morris

Marvin Elliott vs Greg Halford

Paddy Kenny vs Curtis Davies

Leroy Lita vs David Noble

Lee Trundle vs Anthony Gardner


