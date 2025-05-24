How to watch Northampton vs Bordeaux: TV channel and live stream for Champions Cup final today
It is the showpiece finale for European rugby, taking place the day after Bath and Lyon faced off in the Challenge Cup final on Friday night.
Northampton are the first English team in the final since 2020 and have made their first since 2011 when they lost to Leinster, who they defeated in the semi-finals this season. Their French opponents have reached this stage for the first time.
Both teams boast young stars destined for greatness, with Saints’ 19-year-old flanker Henry Pollack enjoying a stunning breakout season.
For the French, winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, aged 21, was on Thursday named the British Rugby Union Writers’ Club personality of the year having scored a remarkable 31 tries in 27 games for club and country this season.
Cardiff’s Principality Stadium plays host for the sixth time, drawing level with Twickenham for the record number of hosting duties, after one year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Northampton vs Bordeaux
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports. Coverage starts at 1.30pm BST on Premier Sports 1 ahead of a 2.45pm kick-off.
British viewers can watch the game for three via Welsh channel S4C.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Premier Sports website or the Premier Sports Player app.
S4C are also broadcasting the game via their YouTube channel, and UK viewers can tune in using BBC iPlayer and searching for ‘S4C’.
Source link