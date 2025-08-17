How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today
Andrews was promoted from his role as set-piece coach at the Gtech Community Stadium up to the top job, succeeding Thomas Frank, who moved to Tottenham to replace Ange Postecoglou.
Now, Andrews will not just make his debut as Brentford head coach, but he will take the reins competitively for the first time ever as a manager.
The Bees have had a complete summer of change ahead of the new Premier League season, losing club captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal, Frank to Spurs, and talisman Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.
What’s more is that they will also be without striker Yoane Wissa, who Andrews confirmed will not be in the matchday squad amid transfer interest from Newcastle.
Wissa is trying to force a move to Tyneside, fuelled by his desire to play in the Champions League.
Forest, meanwhile, have had a fairly busy transfer window, landing Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha from Botafogo, as well as Dan Ndoye from Bologna.
Most importantly, they kept hold of their star man Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Spurs.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
TV channel: This game will be shown on Sky Sports+. The match will kick off at 2pm BST.
Live stream: You can also stream the game live on the Sky Go app and with a Now TV sports membership.
Source link