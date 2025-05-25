How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea FC: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea know their Champions League qualification fate will be decided in a huge showdown at the City Ground this afternoon.
After wins over West Ham and Manchester United respectively last week, it all comes down to the next 90 minutes in the race for a top-five Premier League finish.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side begin the day in seventh place and know they have to win to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.
That said, all three points may not even be enough if Aston Villa are victorious at Old Trafford, or should Newcastle beat Everton at home.
Victory for Chelsea will certainly confirm a top-five finish – barring a 12-goal swing in Villa’s favour – whilst a draw could also be enough but, in this scenario, they would be reliant on results from elsewhere.
A tense afternoon awaits with Champions League football the prize,and here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League at 3pm BST, but Sky Sports Main Event will show the game at 4pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the City Ground!
