How to watch O’Sullivan vs Carter: TV channel and live stream for World Snooker Championship today
The British pair are long-time rivals, and O’Sullivan, considered by many to be the best snooker player of all time, has said he does not feel confident ahead of the match, having taken a three-month break from snooker.
He is yet to play a ranking event in 2025 having withdrawn from the Championship League in January. He lost four of five matches in the competition, forfeiting his final group match after losing to Robert Milkins.
Speaking ahead of the match, O’Sullivan hinted he is low on confidence: “I took time out because my game was pretty awful, so having more time out was probably not the best idea. Ali is a really good match player, and usually plays well at the Crucible.
“It is kind of stacked against me, but I have to start somewhere.”
He has won just twice since November, charting 12 losses and withdrawing from four matches since. Carter, chasing a seventh career ranking title, will not offer an easy return to form for seven-time world champion O’Sullivan.
How to watch O’Sullivan vs Carter
TV channel: In the UK, today’s match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins from 2:30pm BST and runs through 5:30pm, and coverage from the Crucible will run across TNT channels from 10am to 10pm.
Live stream: Those with a TNT Sports subscription can also watch the match live online via the Discovery+ app.
