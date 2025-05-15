How to watch the PGA Championship today: TV channel and live stream for first round today
McIlroy arrives at Quail Hollow having won at the course four times in his career and, with the pressure of a major drought off his shoulders after his stunning victory at the Masters earlier in the season, it would be no surprise if he was firmly in the mix on Sunday afternoon.
World number one Scheffler will have different ideas, though, having picked up his first title of 2025. The American cruised to a dominant eight-shot win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his most recent start.
Bryson DeChambeau contended at the Masters and has since won on the LIV Golf tour, while two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas has also returned to something close to his best form.
Jordan Spieth has the chance to join McIlroy in completing a Career Grand Slam, though he made it clear who the main threat was this week when describing the venue as ‘Rory McIlroy Country Club’.
Xander Schauffele arrives as the defending champion and he has put together a typically consistent run of results in recent weeks, after a slow start to the year following a rib injury.
How to watch the PGA Championship today
TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf will cover the tournament in full across the four days.
Coverage of the first round begins at 1pm BST and runs through to the end of play at around midnight UK time.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch all the action unfold live online via the Sky Go app.
