How to watch Port Vale vs Arsenal FC: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today
Gunners reached the semi-final of the competition last season, losing 4-0 on aggregate to eventual winners Newcastle.
The Spaniard will warn his Arsenal players about complacency as they take on a Port Vale side that caused a shock in the second round by winning away at Birmingham and are yet to concede in the competition.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 1997-98 season when the Gunners required an FA Cup third round replay at Vale Park and a penalty shootout to put away the then-First Division (Championship) outfit.
Is another struggle on the cards for Arsenal or will they record a routine win? The victors will seal a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw which takes place following the conclusion of this tie.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Port Vale vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can catch the contest live online, via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog!
