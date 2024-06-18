How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today
Roberto Martinez may not have been a universally popular managerial appointment last year but his side amassed the best record across Europe in qualification for this summer’s tournament.
Boasting a squad packed full of talent and led by the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo, they are one of the favourites for glory in Germany.
The Czech Republic offer perhaps their most difficult task though in a group also containing Turkey and Georgia.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game this evening.
Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic
TV channel: Tonight’s match will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7:35pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off in Leipzig.
Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will also provide a free live stream service for fans online.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
