How to watch Premier League Darts: TV channel and live stream for Finals Night at 02 Arena
Luke Little is eyeing a first Premier League Darts title as the action comes to an end with Finals Night in London.
The 17-year-old finished top of the standings, winning four nights overall, and he will take on Michael Smith in the semi-finals at the 02 Arena.
Little is joint-favourite with world champion Luke Humphries, who faces a tough last-four clash against Michael van Gerwen. Those are 19-leg matches, before a best-of-21 leg final later in the night.
Van Gerwen is the defending champion and has seven Premier League titles to his name, more than any other player in history. Littler, Smith and Humphries are bidding to become first-time winners.
Where to watch Premier League Darts Finals Night
TV channel: In the UK, the Premier League Darts Finals Night will be televised live on Sky Sports, across both the Main Event and Mix channels. Coverage will begin at 7pm GMT.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
