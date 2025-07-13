How to watch Preston vs Liverpool FC: TV channel and live stream as Diogo Jota tributes planned before friendly
Arne Slot’s Premier League champions travel to the Championship side as they return to action for the first time since the death of Diogo Jota.
Tributes will be paid to Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who both died in a car crash in Spain last week.
Liverpool’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ anthem will be played ahead of kick-off and there will be a minute’s silence on what is sure to be an emotional day at Deepdale.
Preston captain Ben Whiteman will also lay a wreath in Jota’s memory and both sets of players will wear black armbands.
New Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz is in line to make his first appearance for the Reds, along with Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.
How to watch Preston vs Liverpool
TV channel: This match will be shown free-to-air on ITV, with kick off at 3pm BST.
Live stream: Viewers can also stream the game on ITVX and LFCTV.
