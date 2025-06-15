How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup today
PSG arrive at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California on the back of thumping Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.
Luis Enrique’s side will now look to conquer the world. But first they are out to seek revenge against Atletico after losing 2-1 at home to the LaLiga giants in the league phase of the Champions League in November 2024.
The Spanish outfit saw their 2024/2025 campaign fizzle out towards the end as they finished third behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race whilst also being dumped out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League by both sides respectively.
This is the opening game of Group B with the Botafogo and Seattle Sounders clash taking place overnight.
So who will strike first and put down an early marker in the tournament? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…
How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers can, however, watch the game via the DAZN website with kick-off at 8pm BST.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup and will show all 63 matches of the competition.
No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
Live coverage: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
