How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Champions League final today
The pinnacle of European club football concludes with the showpiece as nearly-men PSG take on seasoned veterans Inter in a fascinating Munich showdown.
Both teams are well worth their spot in the final as PSG’s thrilling, free-flowing side takes on Inter’s stylish yet efficient machine.
PSG are bidding to become the first French side since Marseille in 1993 to be crowned Europe’s best, while Inter are looking to win their fourth title in their seventh final.
How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan for free
TV channel: In the UK, the Champions League final is being shown live on TNT Sports. Coverage gets underway at 6pm BST ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the game live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
There will also be a free live stream available through the Discovery+ app, though those without a subscription will need to register their details to access the broadcast.
Prime Video customers, who have access to a basic Discovery+ account will also be able to watch the final through the Prime Video app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith in Munich!
