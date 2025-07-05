How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup today
The French forward has barely featured in the tournament so far due to a bout of gastroenteritis but made a brief return off the bench during Madrid’s narrow 1-0 win over Juventus in the round of 16.
Jude Bellingham is also expected to feature for Xabi Alonso’s side against his former club at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
However, neutrals hoping for a Bellingham brothers showdown will be disappointed as Jobe Bellingham is suspended after picking up a yellow card in Dortmund’s 2-1 victory over Monterrey.
It’s a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final where the winners will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in next week’s Club World Cup semi-final.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on 5 (formerly known as Channel 5), which is free-to-air. Coverage starts at 8pm BST ahead of a 9pm kick-off at MetLife Stadium
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action live online via channel5.com and DAZN.
