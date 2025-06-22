How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup match today
With RB Salzburg winning their opening match and Real facing them in their final group-stage match, more dropped points here would leave the European giants under real pressure.
It has already been an eventful few days for Real, who had Kylian Mbappe hospitalised in the build-up to this match with gastroenteritis and that is likely to rule him out again.
Pachuca, who qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, were impressed for large spells against Salzburg last time out and were level with 15 minutes remaining, but ultimately fell to defeat.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website. Kick-off is at 8pm tonight.
DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup. No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
