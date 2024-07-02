44
How to watch Romania vs Netherlands FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

2024-07-02Last Updated: 2024-07-02
Both teams managed to finish on four points during the group stage but Romania will likely be in better confidence, with the Dutch only squeezing through in third place following a dramatic and concerning defeat to Austria.

It is another huge game in Munich and one both sides will be confident in winning.

Turkey or Austria await in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Romania vs Netherlands

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.


