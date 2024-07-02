How to watch Romania vs Netherlands FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today
Both teams managed to finish on four points during the group stage but Romania will likely be in better confidence, with the Dutch only squeezing through in third place following a dramatic and concerning defeat to Austria.
It is another huge game in Munich and one both sides will be confident in winning.
Turkey or Austria await in the semi-finals.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Where to watch Romania vs Netherlands
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
