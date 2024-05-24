How to watch Rozanski vs Okolie: TV channel and live stream for fight tonight
The WBC bridgerweight world title is on the line in Rzeszow as British fighter Okolie looks to add to his success in the cruiserweight division.
Chris Billam-Smith got the better of Okolie last May to end his unbeaten record and prompt a move up in weight as he eyes an eventual crack at the heavyweight division.
But he must first impress in Rozanski’s backyard, the Polish 38-year-old boasting a 15-0 record after beating Alen Babic with a first-round stoppage just over a year ago.
Here are all the details for tuning into this evening’s boxing…
How to watch Rozanski vs Okolie
TV channel: In the UK, the world-title bout will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the bout live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog!
