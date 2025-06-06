33
5
34
25
29
9
1
31
2
4
35
32
49
37
24
10
22
20
38
43
23
11
30
18
44
39
8
40
26
48
3
13
14
15
16
46
How to watch Scotland vs Iceland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

How to watch Scotland vs Iceland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

2025-06-06Last Updated: 2025-06-06
350 1 minute read


The Tartan Army, despite winning the first-leg, slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Greece in the second leg back in March and suffered relegation to League B as a result.

Now the attentions turns to World Cup qualification preparations with friendlies lined up against Iceland and then Liechtenstein next week as Steve Clarke aims to end the season on a positive note.

Clarke could also hand out debuts to a number of promising Scotland players as the likes of Lennon Miller and Kieron Bowie have been included in the squad alongside some more experienced names such as Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Serie A winning duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay.

A tough test awaits Scotland at Hampden Park as Iceland are capable of springing a surprise. That said, their form is a concern heading into tonight’s showdown having won just once in their last seven games.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game…

How to watch Scotland vs Iceland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK for free on the BBC. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST on BBC One Scotland ahead of an 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also tune into the contest via the BBC Sport app, website and BBC iPlayer.


Source link

2025-06-06Last Updated: 2025-06-06
350 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Its time for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to resume

Its time for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to resume

2021-02-08
Ilkay Gundogan: Why I picked Barcelona this summer amid Arsenal interest

Ilkay Gundogan: Why I picked Barcelona this summer amid Arsenal interest

2023-09-06
England thrash Eddie Jones’s Japan to end sorry year with nine-try victory

England thrash Eddie Jones’s Japan to end sorry year with nine-try victory

2024-11-24
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Barcelona star; Chelsea submit Hernandez bid; Man United make £42m decision

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Barcelona star; Chelsea submit Hernandez bid; Man United make £42m decision

2025-01-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo