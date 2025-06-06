How to watch Scotland vs Iceland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for friendly today
The Tartan Army, despite winning the first-leg, slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Greece in the second leg back in March and suffered relegation to League B as a result.
Now the attentions turns to World Cup qualification preparations with friendlies lined up against Iceland and then Liechtenstein next week as Steve Clarke aims to end the season on a positive note.
Clarke could also hand out debuts to a number of promising Scotland players as the likes of Lennon Miller and Kieron Bowie have been included in the squad alongside some more experienced names such as Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Serie A winning duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay.
A tough test awaits Scotland at Hampden Park as Iceland are capable of springing a surprise. That said, their form is a concern heading into tonight’s showdown having won just once in their last seven games.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game…
How to watch Scotland vs Iceland
TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK for free on the BBC. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST on BBC One Scotland ahead of an 7.45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can also tune into the contest via the BBC Sport app, website and BBC iPlayer.
