How to watch Serbia vs England for FREE: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today
Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions are yet to drop points in this World Cup qualification campaign and remain top of the pile in group K, five points clear of second-placed Serbia.
Thomas Tuchel is expected to name a stronger squad in Belgrade than he did in Birmingham.
Speaking after the Andorra match, he said: “We feel that we are ready to step up to the atmosphere, the physicality and it will be an emotional, very important game in the group. We will be prepared for that.
“We just spoke about what we want to build, to have more clarity in our game, what the patterns are and we were working on this throughout the week.”
How to watch Serbia vs England
TV channel: Tonight’s match will be broadcast live on ITV 1, which is free to air. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST ahead of an 7.45pm kick-off.
Live stream: Those with a TV license can follow the action live online via ITVX, which is free with a registration.
Live blog: You can also keep up to date with minute-by-minute updates from Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, complete with expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith and Simon Collings.
