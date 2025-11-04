How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal FC: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
Mikel Arteta’s side are big favourites to continue their winning run and maintain their perfect start to this season’s League Phase.
Prague, meanwhile, have picked up just two points from their opening three Champions League fixtures, drawing at home to Bodo/Glimt and Atalanta while losing away at Inter Milan.
The Czech side have only lost one game so far this season and are expected to provide a stern test for the Gunners as they seek revenge for the 4-0 Europa League quarter-final second leg loss back in April 2021.
When these two sides last met in the Champions League group phase on November 7, 2007, it finished goalless as an Arsenal side including Theo Walcott, Emmanuel Adebayor and Eduardo could not find a breakthrough.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match…
How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 5.45pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings!
