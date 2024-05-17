How to watch Southampton vs West Brom: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off semi-final today
The Saints drew 0-0 with West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday, so boast home advantage as Russell Martin looks to lead his side to Wembley.
They are unbeaten against the Baggies this year too but their record in the biggest games this season leaves a lot to be desired.
West Brom are not to be discounted but will have to stop a team packed full of goals when they’re at their free-flowing best.
Where to watch Southampton vs West Brom
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
