How to watch Spain vs Italy for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today
Both teams may not be standout favourites for the tournament but opened their campaigns with victories.
The Spanish made light work of Croatia in a 3-0 victory, while defending champions in the Azzurri beat Albania.
This is undoubtedly the standout fixture of the group stages, with the two having played out a draw before a penalty shootout at the semi-final stage three years ago.
All the makings of a classic, it’s certainly one to watch.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Where to watch Spain vs Italy
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7.15pm for an 8pm BST kick-off.
Live stream: The ITVX app and website will show a free live stream online.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Source link