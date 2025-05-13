How to watch Sunderland vs Coventry: TV channel and live stream for Championship play-off today
Frank Lampard’s Coventry are chasing a long-awaited return to the top flight. They were inaugural members of the Premier League before being relegated in 2001, but face a rescue job to reach the play-off final as they trail Sunderland by one.
For the Black Cats, promotion would mark a return to the top flight since they were relegated in 2016-17, finishing rock bottom with just six wins.
Fans were made to wait for the action to start in the first leg, as the deadlock went unbroken before Wilson Isidor struck in the 68th minute.
Coventry responded with an instant equaliser through Jack Rudoni, before Eliezer Mayenda netted late on to give Sunderland the advantage ahead of the second leg.
Speaking ahead of the tie, Lampard called for perspective: “The players have to understand how we’ve got to where we have. From being around 17th at Christmas, looking a long way from the play-offs, the reason we’ve got to where we are is because of the way we play.
“[The players] need to keep doing what they are doing and trust themselves.”
How to watch Sunderland vs Coventry
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 7:30pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
