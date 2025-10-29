How to watch Swansea vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today
Unlike many of their Premier League counterparts who have drawn each other, Pep Guardiola’s side have been drawn against lower-league opposition, as they travel to south Wales to face a former top-flight outfit.
City are coming off the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, where Matty Cash’s strike was enough to snatch all three points for Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park.
That put an end to City’s nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, which stretched back to their 2-1 loss at Brighton back in August.
Since then, they were on a roll, climbing the league table before the weekend. They now sit fifth, six points off league leaders Arsenal.
As for Swansea, Alan Sheehan’s side are 13th in the second tier.
They edged out Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the third round to get here, as Cameron Burgess netted a 97th-minute winner in stoppage time to down Ange Postecoglou’s visitors.
Since then, they have only won twice in their last seven matches, but they are coming into this fixture off a victory, beating Norwich City 2-1 thanks to Zan Vipotnik’s brace.
How to watch Swansea vs Man City
TV channel: The game will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.
